Apple Seeds Third Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.3
Apple today seeded the third public beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.3 update, allowing non-developers to test out the software ahead of its release. The third public beta comes a week after the second public beta.
Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 includes support for collaborative playlists in Apple Music, allowing Apple Music subscribers to build playlists with others. When creating a new playlist or selecting an existing playlist, there's a person-shaped icon that can be tapped to turn on collaboration.
Enabling collaboration provides a link that can be shared with others, and anyone with the link is able to contribute to the playlist and listen to the songs. The person who started the playlist can choose to approve those who want to join or open it up to everyone. Anyone with the link to a playlist can add music, though the owner can turn off collaboration at any time or remove people.
macOS Sonoma 14.3 is expected to see a launch later in January.
