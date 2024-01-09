CES 2024: Satechi Debuts New Qi2 Wireless Charging Stands

Satechi today introduced two new Qi2 charging options, including the 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand. With next-generation Qi2 charging technology, Satechi's chargers are able to charge MagSafe iPhones at up to 15W, the same as official ‌MagSafe‌ chargers from Apple.



The 3-in-1 stand from Satechi also includes a 5W Apple Watch charger and a 5W wireless charger that's designed for the AirPods, while the 2-in-1 stand has a spot for charging the AirPods. Both chargers feature a vegan leather base, an aluminum housing, and a soft silicone charging puck, and they are able to fold down for travel when not in use.

Satechi's 3-in-1 stand is able to provide fast-charging capabilities for the Apple Watch Series 7 and later, plus it comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter. Qi2 uses the same magnetic power profile as ‌MagSafe‌, so these stands work like ‌MagSafe‌ stands without the 7.5W limitation of the prior Qi standard.



The 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand will be priced at $130, while the 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand will be priced at $80. Both chargers are set to launch in the second quarter of 2024.

Satechi today also announced the launch of the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, the company's first mechanical keyboard option. It is compatible with the Mac, and it is priced at $100.