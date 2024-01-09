CES 2024: OtterBox Launches New Cases Made From Sustainable Cactus Leather

OtterBox, known for its range of protective cases designed for the iPhone, today announced the launch of new cases that are made from cactus leather. According to OtterBox, the cases are designed to feel like leather, but are created from the more sustainable and ethical cactus material.



The soft-touch Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Cases offer the case protection that is typical of an OtterBox accessory. There's a rigid case design with reinforced corners for shock absorption, a raised edge to keep the camera safe, a screen lip to protect the display, and DROP+ protection.

The cactus leather is sourced from the nopal cactus, which is more commonly known as the prickly pear. Producing cactus leather requires less land, water, and resources than producing traditional leather, and when mature prickly pear pads are gathered, the rest of the cactus remains alive and healthy for re-harvesting again in the future.

MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was able to see OtterBox's cases in person at CES, and he found the material to be an improvement over Apple's leather alternative, FineWoven.

OtterBox is offering the cases alongside cactus leather Apple Watch band options and a MagSafe wallet made from the same material.

The first cactus leather cases will be priced at $60 and will be available from the OtterBox website starting in Spring 2024.