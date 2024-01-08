China iPhone Sales Likely to Continue Losing Ground to Huawei in 2024

Apple appears to be facing an uphill battle to reverse falling iPhone sales in China, with last year's double-digit decline projected to deepen through 2024 owing to strong interest in Huawei's latest home-grown lineup, according to analyst expectations (via Bloomberg).

huawei mate pro 60

Huawei Mate 60 Pro

In an investor note on Sunday citing industry checks, Jeffries analyst Edison Lee said Apple in December suffered a 30% year-on-year decline in ‌iPhone‌ sales in the country while the rest of the market grew, with Huawei seeing the fastest growth thanks to its latest Mate 60 lineup.

Jefferies estimates Huawei shipped 35 million smartphones last year, with only supply constraints preventing it from hitting even bigger heights spurred by a "patriotic fervor" surrounding the phone.

Released in September just weeks before the iPhone 15, Huawei's Mate 60 Pro uses a new China-made 7-nanometer processor tailored for the local market, showcasing the kind of advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities that US sanctions were originally designed to prevent.

Jeffries forecasts Apple will see a similar double-digit fall in ‌iPhone‌ sales for 2024, indicated by discounts on Apple's smartphone lineup across various online merchants, which are expected to cut into the average selling price without stimulating volume growth.

Apple's efforts to counter the slump are also likely to be hampered by China's decision last year to ban iPhones from the offices of multiple government agencies and state companies. China has a huge number of state-owned enterprises in power generation, seaport construction, mining, manufacturing, education, and investment markets.

Meanwhile, Huawei's comeback is predicted to continue, with the Chinese company continuing to develop and extend its own operating system, HarmonyOS, designed to rival iOS and Android.

contacos Avatar
contacos
10 minutes ago at 02:20 am
Not gonna lie, I am sort of happy about this decline and I am saying this as an idiot that gave into buying an iPhone 15 Plus myself (my iPhone 12 Pro Max is still doing great and I honestly hardly notice a difference besides the battery obviously being much better).

Time for either a price drop an / or more innovations besides just further camera improvements
Score: 5 Votes
icolove Avatar
icolove
12 minutes ago at 02:19 am
Well, Xiaomi and Huawei both passed Apple in hardware eons ago.
Score: 2 Votes
icolove Avatar
icolove
8 minutes ago at 02:22 am

Not gonna lie, I am sort of happy about this decline and I am saying this as an idiot that gave into buying an iPhone 15 Plus myself (my iPhone 12 Pro Max is still doing great and I honestly hardly notice a difference besides the battery obviously being much better).

Time for either a price drop an / or more innovations besides just further camera improvements
We have all been burned from time to time.
Score: 1 Votes
wanha Avatar
wanha
3 minutes ago at 02:28 am

You do realize China controls Apple's data centers in China? Tim sold out a long time ago. Apple is pretty much a Chinese company
You do realize the article said that the very reason Huawei is outselling Apple is because of "patriotic fervor" around Huawei's latest products?

You may think of the iPhone as Chinese (lol), but the Chinese people certainly don't seem to.
Score: 1 Votes
