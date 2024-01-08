Apple Shares New 'Get Ready' Ad Ahead of Vision Pro Launch

Apple today shared a new "Get Ready" ad promoting the upcoming launch of the Vision Pro headset. The ad features notable movie and TV show characters putting on masks, glasses, and other similar accessories.

There are scenes from Star Wars, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Young Frankenstein, Kick-Ass, Up, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Star Trek, Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Back to the Future, along with a shot of a woman putting on the Vision Pro headset.

The video ends with the tagline "Get Ready," as the Vision Pro is set to launch in just a few weeks. Apple will accept pre-orders for the Vision Pro on January 19, with an official launch to follow on February 2.