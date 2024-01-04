Apple Arcade Adding These Two New Games in February
Apple Arcade will be getting two new games on February 1, including action game BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team and puzzle game Words in Progress. All games available on Apple Arcade are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.
Apple revealed the new titles in a press release:
On February 1, players can blast off on a cosmic adventure in BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team, a unique 3v3 online action game featuring animal heroes piloting powerful mechanized armors, and master Words in Progress, an intriguing new puzzle game.
Apple Arcade also added three new games this month, including Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+.
Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is accessible through the App Store. The service provides subscribers with access to around 300 games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with new titles added periodically.
Apple Arcade received its first price increase in many countries last year. In the U.S., for example, pricing went from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.
