Japan Preparing EU-Style Law to Force Apple to Allow App Sideloading and More

by

Japan is preparing antitrust legislation to force Apple to allow app sideloading and alternative payment methods for in-app purchases, Nikkei Asia reports.

iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated
The plans by Japan's Fair Trade Commission focus on combating Apple and Google's dominance in app stores and payments, search, browsers, and operating systems. The regulation could encompass a wide range of changes to Apple's practices, such as an obligation to allow users to utilize alternative app stores, effectively allowing sideloading on iPhones and iPads in Japan.

The regulation also looks to impose fines for violations of the rules amounting to around six percent of revenue earned from "problematic activities". The Fair Trade Commission's work on the legislation is ongoing, with plans to finalize it in the spring. The legislation will have to be approved by parliament in 2024 before coming into effect.

Japan's proposed regulation bears a strong resemblance to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is set to force Apple to enable app sideloading in the EU by March 2024 among other significant changes.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
29 minutes ago at 03:17 am
So the EU and Japan will also force their manufacturing companies to share their tech to enable anyone to do whatever they want to their products and maintain warranty over it?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
23 minutes ago at 03:22 am
As a lifetime Android user, I'm somewhat baffled by these mandates.
I've always voted with my wallet, but never thought that Apple had to be forced to add missing features to iOS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
32 minutes ago at 03:14 am
No word if Apple is still entitled to collect a cut of revenue made from apps purchased outside of the App Store (similar to what is happening with the Dutch dating apps).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
15 minutes ago at 03:30 am

So the EU and Japan will also force their manufacturing companies to share their tech to enable anyone to do whatever they want to their products and maintain warranty over it?
Yes, because warranty is a right of the customer. In the past some parties even denied warranty if you attached a third party Ethernet cable to their devices. Notebook manufactures denied warranty if someone opened the notebook to add more RAM. I am glad those days are over.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
18 minutes ago at 03:28 am
No problem with side loading but it should void any reliance of Apple to fix it when something goes wrong. And it will.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xnsys Avatar
xnsys
12 minutes ago at 03:33 am

So the EU and Japan will also force their manufacturing companies to share their tech to enable anyone to do whatever they want to their products and maintain warranty over it?
This is where the line between support and warranty will be drawn.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

