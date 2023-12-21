Final Call for Apple's Online Holiday Shopping Deadline in the US

If you are looking to do some last-minute Apple gift-buying before the holidays, be sure to check Apple's online shopping order deadlines, where you can find the date you need to order specific products if you want to receive them before December 25.



Today, December 21, is the deadline in the U.S. for the majority of products, including all models in the latest iPhone 15 lineup, as well as the iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE. The same deadline applies to all Apple Watch models, all Macs, all iPads, HomePods, AirTags, and Apple TV 4K.

December 21 is also the "Order By" date for all AirPods models excluding AirPods Max, whose deadline has already passed. The deadline for all engraving options across all products has also already passed, as has the deadline for gift cards by mail. If you are in the U.K., things are a little rosier, with Apple's "Order By" date extending to December 22 for all of the above.

If it looks like you've missed out, all is not necessarily lost. You can still shop online for in-stock items with Apple Pickup or 2-hour delivery from your local Apple Store. Apple is also running extended holiday returns. Eligible products at the ‌Apple Store‌ Online that are received between November 3, 2023 and December 25, 2023, may be returned through January 8, 2024.