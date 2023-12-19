Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 3
Apple today introduced a new firmware update for the third-generation AirPods. The new firmware is version 6A317, up from the 6A300 firmware introduced in September.
Apple's AirPods firmware updates do not come with details on new features, so it is unclear what might be included in the software.
Apple also does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.
You can check your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we learn more about what's new in the AirPods firmware release, we'll update this article. Apple has also recently released 6A307 beta firmware for the AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max.
