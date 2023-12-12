Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro, AirPods, and AirPods Max

Apple today introduced a new beta firmware update for the original AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max. The new firmware is 6A307, up from the prior 6A300 firmware released in September. The updates are limited to developers at the current time.



Apple does not often provide details or notes on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new.

Apple does not offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in the firmware update, we'll update this article.