Apple Retail Store Guide 'Facades' Refreshed With Timelines, Visit Receipts and More
Comprehensive Apple Store guide Facades received a major update today, with developer Michael Steeber introducing version two of the app. If you're unfamiliar with Facades, it has everything you would ever want to know about Apple's retail locations.
The app has always had a directory of every worldwide Apple Store with details like store features and trends, but Steeber has added a timeline that provides a wealth of additional information. The Timeline button on each store detail page has the earliest photo of the store, grand opening art, and gifts distributed at openings, along with info on renovations, anniversaries, and more.
The option to log visits to stores has an added "receipt" animation to mark the occasion, along with tools for sharing on social media. Custom store lists can also be created, with the stores selected visible on a map. For example, if you're going to a city with multiple stores, you can compile them in a list and view them on the map to plan stops.
Other new additions include search filters for finding stores and store information, Shortcuts for things like searching for nearby stores, and Chinese localization.
Facades can be downloaded on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. [Direct Link]
