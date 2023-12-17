AirPods 4 to Get New Design, Updated Case, and Active Noise Cancellation
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter.
There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced AirPods 2 that it continues to sell. As of now, there is little difference between the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 beyond the design, which Gurman says is confusing to customers and costs Apple money when consumers opt for the cheaper model.
AirPods 4 will streamline the available AirPods options. The earbuds will feature an updated design, which Gurman outlined in October. The new AirPods are expected to look like a cross between the current AirPods and the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems. Fit is expected to be improved, but it is as of yet unclear if Apple will add silicone ear tips.
A redesigned case will include speakers for Find My alerts, and a USB-C charging port rather than a Lightning port. The higher-end version of the AirPods will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which has to date been limited to the AirPods Pro. It will allow customers to get ANC at a more affordable price point.
In a software update coming later next year, Apple will add hearing aid functionality, allowing AirPods to serve as an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing alternative to traditional hearing aids. The FDA in 2022 approved OTC hearing aid options, paving the way for Apple to market the AirPods for hearing loss. Gurman has said that Apple also plans to offer hearing tests that would tell AirPods users if they are experiencing hearing loss.
The AirPods 4 will launch in 2024, perhaps around September when Apple unveils new iPhone models. Apple is also planning for a new version of the AirPods Max in 2024, but the update will be limited to new colors and the addition of a USB-C charging port.
Apple's more expensive AirPods Pro will be refreshed in 2025, with Apple set to introduce an updated design "focused on comfort" and a faster chip.
Popular Stories
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span. According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge. Apple provides images of genuine Apple...
Apple in 2024 will introduce a fourth-generation version of the AirPods with a number of new features to make the earbuds more appealing to consumers, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in his weekly Power On newsletter. There will be two versions of the AirPods 4 that are available at two different price points, with Apple aiming to replace both the AirPods 3 and the lower-priced...
As early 2024 approaches, so does the launch date of Apple's first headworn wearable, the Apple Vision Pro. Apple has promised that the headset will come out in the early months of the year, with current rumors suggesting we could see it before March. With a release fast approaching, Apple is preparing to offer the Vision Pro in its retail stores in the United States, and a filing from an...
With the launch of iOS 17.2, Apple has fixed an exploit that allowed the Flipper Zero electronic multi-tool to lock up iPhones, reports ZDNET. Image via ZDNET The Flipper Zero is a device that can interact with other electronics. It can emulate, read, and copy RFID and NFC tags, digital access keys, remotes, and more. Its capabilities allow it to unlock cars, skim RFID chips, and do other...
Best Buy has introduced a new sale on Apple Watch models this week, with all-time low prices available on Apple Watch Series 9, as well as solid discounts on the Apple Watch SE. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. All of these Apple Watches can be...
Top Rated Comments
- I expect them to finally be updated to Bluetooth 5.3 like the current Apple devices, enabling a better connection, a seamless and faster transition from one device to another, and an improvement in battery/range/sound quality.
- I was expecting them to have a motion sensor, to improve the collection of my fitness data, in order to measure my movements in a more accurate way.
I’m going to sell my gen 2 AirPods in order to purchase the fourth gen as soon as they are available. Nice to read about the Noise Cancelling feature, as long as it doesn’t require a rubber tip inside my ear canal! But it is not a feature I would upgrade for, as I already have a noise cancelling Beats Solo Pro.
PS: if Apple adds the silicone tips, and aren’t optional but a requirement for wearing them, I’ll get a pair of AirPods 3. No problem.
I agree though that they should continue to sell one modeled like the AirPods 2 because some people simply prefer that.