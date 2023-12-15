Apple Warns Against Non-Certified Apple Watch Chargers

by

Apple today published a support document that warns customers against using non-certified Apple Watch chargers, which could cause slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery span.

apple watch charger s7
According to Apple, customers should only use chargers made by Apple or chargers that have Made for iPhone (MFi) certification with the Made for Apple Watch badge.

Apple provides images of genuine Apple Watch chargers and explains the text and regulatory markings that may be on the cable. "Chargers that are not made by Apple might have different colors, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector," reads the support document.

Apple also provides a list of model numbers for all of the cables that it has produced to date, and gives instructions for checking the manufacturer of a charger using a Mac.

To use this method, the Apple Watch needs to be connected to the Mac. When connected, go to System Settings and then Click on General. Choose About, and then System Report. Under USB, choose the Apple Watch charger to view the details. Watch chargers created by Apple will list Apple Inc. as the manufacturer.

Apple says that customers can ensure they are using a certified third-party charger by looking for the Made for Watch labeling or searching Apple's public database of MFi accessories.

Top Rated Comments

iPay Avatar
iPay
2 days ago at 02:10 pm
More importantly, it would also reduce the More Financial Income (MFI) program.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
2 days ago at 01:53 pm
Always buy certified. It’s not worth the fire risk or damage to a $1K+ device.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
2 days ago at 01:43 pm
Well darn, I guess I shouldn't have bought my chargers from some shady guy selling them out of a trench coat in a back alley. ?
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
2 days ago at 02:13 pm

But, you have AppleCare+. If your watch is damaged by a charger, they'll replace it for free.
A bad charger can cause a fire. My point stands with my previous post
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
2 days ago at 01:41 pm
There are lots of posts in the AW forum of folks complaining about charging problems with 3rd party cables, esp fast charging, so maybe this is a good thing.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OrenLindsey Avatar
OrenLindsey
2 days ago at 02:11 pm

The Ultra cost me $968 with AC+. I would say that is close to $1K
But, you have AppleCare+. If your watch is damaged by a charger, they'll replace it for free.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

