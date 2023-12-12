Geekbench Machine-Learning Benchmark Tools Add Support for macOS and Other Desktop Platforms

Geekbench developer Primate Labs has announced a new 0.6 preview version of Geekbench ML that expands beyond iOS and Android to offer benchmarking capabilities for AI and other machine learning workflows on desktop platforms, including macOS, Windows, and Linux.





AI and ML-related workflows aren’t just confined to mobile, and hardware architecture on desktop and laptop devices is changing to accommodate this shift in computing. With this latest 0.6 preview, Geekbench ML now supports Windows, macOS, and Linux. This means you’ll be able to see how machine learning-powered tasks run on your desktop, laptop, or even a server — whether it has new AI-specific hardware or not. And, as always, our models and data sets are identical across all supported platforms, making scores comparable.

With new and improved frameworks, Geekbench ML supports faster performance on the latest hardware using more up-to-date models including for Core ML on iOS and macOS.

New workloads for Geekbench ML include Depth Estimation to reflect capabilities related to software-assisted portrait mode photo effects, Style Transfer to measure the ability to transform one image into the style of another one, and Image Super-Resolution to assess AI-driven image upscaling.



Geekbench ML 0.6 is still a preview release that Primate Labs will continue to tweak based on results and feedback, so scores from version 0.6 can't be directly compared to those from the previous 0.5 release. Primate Labs is looking toward a polished 1.0 release at some point in 2024.

Geekbench ML is available in the App Store and Google Play Store, and Primate Labs is directly hosting preview versions for macOS, Windows, and Linux on its website.