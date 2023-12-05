Twelve South Launches 'ButterFly' 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

Twelve South today introduced its newest product, called the "ButterFly" and priced at $129.99. The device is a compact 2-in-1 MagSafe-compatible charger that can fuel up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.



Twelve South says that when closed, the ButterFly is about the size of an AirPods Pro case. When unfolded, a small strip of vegan leather connects the magnetic fast charger for Apple Watch and MagSafe-compatible charger for ‌iPhone‌ or AirPods.



You can fold the accessory into a hands-free display stand for ‌iPhone‌ or tilt the Apple Watch magnetic charger up and use Nightstand Mode. The device includes a 30W USB-C power adapter and four international plug adapters.

The ButterFly is available to pre-order from Twelve South's website for $129.99. You can also purchase it from Apple.com and in Apple retail stores starting today.