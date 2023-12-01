Apple Now Selling Refurbished AirPods Pro 2 With Lightning Case in U.S.

Apple today began selling refurbished second-generation AirPods Pro in the U.S. for the first time, with pricing set at $209, down from $249 brand new originally. They are also available in Canada starting today, and in select European countries since last month.



Importantly, these are the second-generation AirPods Pro with a Lightning/MagSafe charging case, originally released in November 2022. Apple updated the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C/MagSafe charging case and a few other changes in September 2023, but those are not yet available on Apple's refurbished store.

Apple says all of its refurbished products undergo "full functionality testing" and are "put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection."

Keep in mind that there are often better deals available from third-party resellers. In the U.S., brand new second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case were recently on sale for $189.99 on Amazon, although they are currently $237.99.

Apple began selling refurbished third-generation AirPods earlier this year.