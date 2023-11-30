AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Drop Back Down to Black Friday Price at $189.99

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have returned to their all-time low price of $189.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. We last saw this deal during Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and Amazon has been one of the only retailers to offer the sale.

Apple launched these earbuds in September and their headlining new feature is the addition of a USB-C port on the MagSafe Charging Case, replacing the Lightning port. There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset.

Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.