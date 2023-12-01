New Video Provides Rare Look Inside an Apple Silicon Lab
CNBC today shared an in-depth report and video about Apple's chipmaking efforts. While much of the information may be familiar to Apple enthusiasts, the video provides a rare look inside one of Apple's chip testing labs in California, and it includes commentary from Apple's chipmaking head Johny Srouji and hardware engineering chief John Ternus.
The report recaps Apple's in-house chipmaking history, and it also touches on what's next for the company, although Apple predictably had little to say about its future plans. Read the report
and watch the video to learn more.
