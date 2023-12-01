New Video Provides Rare Look Inside an Apple Silicon Lab

Tuesday November 28, 2023 12:18 pm PST by Juli Clover

Apple is wrapping up development on iOS 17.2, with the update expected to come out in December. While we're getting to the end of the beta testing period, Apple is still tweaking features and adding new functionality. We've rounded up everything new in the fourth beta of iOS 17.2. Default Notification Sound Under Sounds & Haptics, there's a new "Default Alerts" section that allows you to ...