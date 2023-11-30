Some Apple Silicon Chips Will Soon Be Produced and Packaged in U.S.

As part of its efforts to expand its U.S. manufacturing, Apple today announced that Amkor will package some Apple silicon chips at its new facility being built in Peoria, Arizona. The chips will be produced at a nearby TSMC factory, and then Amkor will handle packaging, a final step that protects the chip from physical damage.



Amkor will invest approximately $2 billion in the facility, which will employ more than 2,000 people once it is completed, according to the announcement.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we'll continue to expand our investment here in the United States," said Apple's operating chief Jeff Williams, in a press release today. "Apple silicon has unlocked new levels of performance for our users, enabling them to do things they could never do before, and we are thrilled that Apple silicon will soon be produced and packaged in Arizona."

In its own press release today, Amkor announced that it plans to begin limited production at the facility within the next two to three years. The company said it applied for CHIPS funding from the U.S. federal government to help fund the project.

Apple says Amkor has packaged chips used in all of its products for more than a decade. Apple silicon chips are found in iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices, but it's unclear exactly which chips will be packaged at the new facility in Arizona.