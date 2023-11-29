Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Winners

Apple today chose its 2023 App Store Award winners, highlighting the best apps and games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Apple is recognizing 14 apps and games in total, with the winners picked by the global App Store Editorial team.



According to Apple, the 2023 App Store Award Winners provided users "with meaningful experiences" and inspired cultural change. The picks "empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends."



"It's inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "This year's winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions."

Apple selected App of the Year winners for each of its products, and Game of the Year winners for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apps

iPhone App of the Year : AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc.

: AllTrails, from AllTrails, Inc. iPad App of the Year : Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template.

: Prêt-à-Makeup, from Prêt-à-Template. Mac App of the Year : Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team.

: Photomator, from UAB Pixelmator Team. Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI, from MUBI, Inc.

MUBI, from MUBI, Inc. Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym, from Mateus Abras.

Games

Apple selected five Cultural Impact Winners that were "recognized for their ability to drive positive change through apps and games."

According to Apple, the Trend of the Year was generative AI, with apps integrating AI throughout the year in multiple ways.

All App of the Year and Game of the Year winners will receive a physical App Store award modeled after the App Store logo.