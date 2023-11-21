Apple Watch SE Keeps Dropping in Price For Black Friday, Now Down to Just $179
The 2022 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE has further dropped in price on Amazon today, down to $179.00, from its original price of $249.00. This beats the price we tracked over the weekend by $10 and is a new all-time low price on the second-generation wearable.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In terms of color options, you'll find three Aluminum Cases at this price: Starlight Aluminum with Starlight Sport Loop, Silver Aluminum with Winter Blue Sport Loop, and Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Loop. Delivery windows start at around November 22 and go through November 26 for most United States residences.
More than just the 40mm GPS model is on sale, as you can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at a new all-time low price of $209.00, down from $279.00. This is again beating the weekend's deal by $10 and is the best price currently available online for the wearable.
In terms of colors, the same three Aluminum Cases are available at this price: Starlight Aluminum with Starlight Sport Loop, Silver Aluminum with Winter Blue Sport Loop, and Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Loop. Delivery dates are the same as well, ranging between November 22 and November 26.
If you're shopping for cellular devices, those prices haven't changed, but they're still at record lows. 40mm Cellular is priced at $239.00 and 44mm Cellular is priced at $269.00, both of which are $60 off and available in multiple colors.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
Top Rated Comments
*looks at local $290 price tag*
I am currently looking at getting a Polar vantage v3 and its $600, from a HW and SW perspective the Apple Watch is far superior in almost every way for a third of the price.