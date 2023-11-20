Apple Black Friday Deals Bring All-Time Low Prices to Entire MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Line

Now that we're in Black Friday week, discounts on a range of Apple products have become abundant at numerous retailers. For MacBooks, you'll find all of the best deals available at Best Buy this season, particularly for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total on Best Buy's website, starting at $49.99 per year. These memberships grant you access to exclusive all-time low prices on multiple products, as well as free two-day shipping and extended 60-day return window on most products.



MacBook Air

13.3-Inch M1 MacBook Air

Starting with the cheapest MacBook you can find, Best Buy has the 256GB 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air for the all-time low price of $749.99, down from $999.00. This one doesn't require any kind of My Best Buy membership and is available for all shoppers in all three colors.

13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Next, Best Buy has the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. This price is available exclusively to My Best Buy Plus/Total members, who will get an extra $50 at checkout and hit that record low price. A similar $200 total discount can be found on the 512GB model.

15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Lastly for the MacBook Air line, Best Buy has massive $300 discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB model. Prices start at $999.00 for the 256GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and rise to $1,199.00 for the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Both are exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total members and are all-time low prices.

MacBook Pro

13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

For MacBook Pro models, Best Buy is starting with a solid discount on the 2022 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. You can get the 256GB model for $1,044.05 if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, down from $1,299.00. This is just about $44 higher than the previous record low price.

14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro

Best Buy also has the brand-new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro models at all-time low prices. You'll find a consistent $200 off these notebooks in the list below, starting at $1,399.00 for the 512GB M3 model. Most of these require My Best Buy Plus/Total memberships, with the exception of the M3 Max model.

16-Inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Finally, Best Buy has a pair of discounts on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro computers. Both of these deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, and you'll find $200 off both notebooks.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.