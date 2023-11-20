Apple Black Friday Deals Bring All-Time Low Prices to Entire MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Line

by

Now that we're in Black Friday week, discounts on a range of Apple products have become abundant at numerous retailers. For MacBooks, you'll find all of the best deals available at Best Buy this season, particularly for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members.

macbook greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total on Best Buy's website, starting at $49.99 per year. These memberships grant you access to exclusive all-time low prices on multiple products, as well as free two-day shipping and extended 60-day return window on most products.

MacBook Air

13.3-Inch M1 MacBook Air

macbook air green

Starting with the cheapest MacBook you can find, Best Buy has the 256GB 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air for the all-time low price of $749.99, down from $999.00. This one doesn't require any kind of My Best Buy membership and is available for all shoppers in all three colors.

$249 OFF
13.3-Inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air green

Next, Best Buy has the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $899.00, down from $1,099.00. This price is available exclusively to My Best Buy Plus/Total members, who will get an extra $50 at checkout and hit that record low price. A similar $200 total discount can be found on the 512GB model.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

15-Inch M2 MacBook Air

15in macbook air green

Lastly for the MacBook Air line, Best Buy has massive $300 discounts on both the 256GB and 512GB model. Prices start at $999.00 for the 256GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air and rise to $1,199.00 for the 512GB 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Both are exclusive to My Best Buy Plus/Total members and are all-time low prices.

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

MacBook Pro

13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro

13in macbook pro green

For MacBook Pro models, Best Buy is starting with a solid discount on the 2022 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. You can get the 256GB model for $1,044.05 if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, down from $1,299.00. This is just about $44 higher than the previous record low price.

$255 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,044.05

14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro

14in macbook pro green

Best Buy also has the brand-new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro models at all-time low prices. You'll find a consistent $200 off these notebooks in the list below, starting at $1,399.00 for the 512GB M3 model. Most of these require My Best Buy Plus/Total memberships, with the exception of the M3 Max model.

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,399.00

16-Inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

16in macbook pro green

Finally, Best Buy has a pair of discounts on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro computers. Both of these deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, and you'll find $200 off both notebooks.

$200 OFF
16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (18GB RAM/512GB) for $2,299.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

iOS 17

25 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Friday November 17, 2023 2:04 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 25 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article141 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1

iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Have These 17 New Features

Friday November 17, 2023 7:17 am PST by
The iPhone 16 series is at least 10 months away, and yet there are 17 rumors already circulating about the devices. Below, we've recapped all of the new features and changes we have covered here at MacRumors so far. The following key changes have been rumored for the iPhone 16 lineup as of November 2023: Larger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have larger...
Read Full Article98 comments
ipad red

4 Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Friday November 17, 2023 10:19 am PST by
Even though there's still one week until Black Friday, we're tracking a number of all-time low prices on iPads today. This also includes record lows on iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. iPads Starting...
Read Full Article19 comments
best buy new black friday

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Friday November 17, 2023 8:20 am PST by
Following in the footsteps of Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and even some all-time low prices on MacBook Air notebooks. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy....
Read Full Article21 comments
X twitter logo

Apple Pausing Advertising on X Following Latest Elon Musk Controversy

Friday November 17, 2023 12:14 pm PST by
Apple is pausing all of its advertising on social network X, formerly known as Twitter, reports Axios. The decision comes following antisemitic remarks that Musk made on Wednesday. After advertisers fled from X after Musk's takeover of the social network, Apple continued to pay for ad spots, and has been one of the Twitter's largest ad partners. Back in March, Musk thanked Apple for its...
Read Full Article522 comments
maxresdefault

Apple to Adopt RCS Messaging Standard for Better Interoperability With Android Devices

Thursday November 16, 2023 10:08 am PST by
After years of persuading from Google, Apple plans to adopt the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. An Apple spokesperson told TechRadar and 9to5Mac that support for RCS will be coming next year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association....
Read Full Article1029 comments