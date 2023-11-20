Apple Vision Pro Headset Likely to Launch Around March 2024

Apple will miss its original aim to launch Apple Vision Pro in January 2024 and is now likely to release the mixed reality headset to consumers in March of next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple "still needs to get its distribution plans in shape and conduct further testing." Apple also typically holds its spring event in March, and company will likely use that to promote the headset and preview additional apps.

‌Apple Vision Pro‌ reportedly has such a complex design that Apple has been forced to make "drastic cuts" to its production forecasts because of difficulties with manufacturing. Apple is expected to make fewer than 400,000 units in 2024, and the headset will initially only launch in the US, only coming to more markets including Canada and the UK towards the end of next year.

Select Apple retail employees in the United States have been sent to Apple's Cupertino headquarters to receive Vision Pro training. Employees selected for training will be responsible for training other team members at their stores.

When the Vision Pro launches, flagship stores will have dedicated Vision Pro hands-on areas, while other stores will have one or two units for customers to try.

Apple last week seeded to developers a sixth beta of visionOS, the software designed to run the headset, and it includes new onboarding videos shown to the user during the setup process, indicating that development work on the headset is nearing completion.