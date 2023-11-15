Apple's New M3 iMac Gets First Major Discounts of Up to $200 Off for Black Friday

We're tracking a pair of discounts on Apple's brand new M3 iMac today, with as much as $200 off these computers from B&H Photo and Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The first discount is on the 8-Core GPU, 256GB iMac at B&H Photo, priced at $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in the Silver color option, and will last through November 18.

Secondly, Amazon has the 10-Core GPU, 256GB M3 iMac for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is also only available in Silver, and it's another new record low price for the brand new M3 24-inch iMac.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.