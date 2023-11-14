Nothing Announces iMessage Compatibility via New App
Phone brand Nothing today announced plans to introduce a new "Nothing Chats" app that features iMessage compatibility later this month.
The app is powered by Sunbird, an unofficial iMessage client that debuted last year with over 10,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. To use the Nothing Chats app with iMessage, users will need to log in with their Apple ID. The app touts end-to-end encryption in line with Sunbird's privacy policy.
In a new video, Nothing CEO Carl Pei explained that the app will support individual and group chats, typing indicators, full-size media sharing, and voice notes. Features like read receipts, message reactions, and replies will be added later.
Nothing Chats will also support RCS messaging on the Phone (2). The app will be available in the U.S., UK, and EU from Friday, November 17.
Top Rated Comments
It's a massive privacy issue and I don't think the convenience of having iMessage available is worth this security and privacy trade-off.
So it will probably be okay for Nothing's two customers.