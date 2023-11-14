Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists

Apple today shared its 2023 App Store award finalists, highlighting standout apps chosen by the App Store editorial team. Apple has picked almost 40 apps and games to showcase across 10 different categories.

"We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow. "These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month."

Apple has selected iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps and games finalists, along with top Apple Watch apps, Apple TV apps, and Apple Arcade games.



App of the Year Finalists

Game of the Year Finalists

Cultural Impact Finalists

According to Apple, the ‌App Store‌ award finalists were picked for "excellence, inventiveness, and technical achievement." They have helped Apple users "flex their creativity, challenge themselves, and have fun with family and friends."

Apple will pick a winner from each category (and several from the cultural category), with the winners to be announced in a few weeks. Winners receive a physical ‌App Store‌ award modeled after the design of the ‌App Store‌ logo.