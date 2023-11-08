Taylor Swift Named Apple Music's Artist of the Year

Apple today announced that Taylor Swift has been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2023 after reaching "a new realm of superstardom this year."

Swift released a new album last month called 1989 (Taylor's Version), and she has been on tour this year. Apple says in the first 10 months of 2023, Swift had 65 songs reach Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100, which was more than any other artist.

"I am so honored to be Apple Music's Artist of the Year," said Swift. "Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much."


"Taylor Swift's impact on music is absolutely undeniable — not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements."

Swift will receive a physical Apple Music Award featuring Apple's custom 12-inch silicon wafer.

Top Rated Comments

ric22 Avatar
ric22
58 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Appealing to tweenagers I guess? ??‍♂️
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antibolo Avatar
antibolo
54 minutes ago at 08:22 am

If only she wasn't a big liberal and ruining the USA... sad.
Came here to say she's the most boring generic pick Apple could have made, but if it pisses off someone like you then hey, I guess that's not so bad after all.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dharma-P Avatar
Dharma-P
56 minutes ago at 08:20 am
Taylor Swift - the most overrated artist to ever exist. Still I got to applaud her for being such a big artist while having below average singing and dancing skills.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mdnz Avatar
mdnz
52 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Now that's courage.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
49 minutes ago at 08:27 am
ok but....

I guess it's good but....

I dunno.

Apple is just doing what apple do.

There was a time about a decade (or two) ago when they might instead be highlighting more niche artists. even though it would usually be adult contemporary stuff, it would still be niche.

but Taylor Swift is just filling the role that U2 used to - it shows apple is safe, populist, middle of the road, and all about the billionaires.

The last thing Apple wants to facilitate is the democratisation of new music discovery. In their world, you WILL like Taylor Swift, and before that Lady Gaga, and before that U2, and so on.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klrobinson999 Avatar
klrobinson999
45 minutes ago at 08:30 am

Bruh all she did was re-sing old albums this year just so she could own the full rights to them...

Why is she the artist of the year...

Coming from a Swiftie btw.
Which outsold the original versions... plus the tour and that movie breaking records.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

