Disney+ and Hulu Merging Into Single App, Beta Coming in December

Disney today said that it will soon combine Disney+ and Hulu into one streaming service, with a unified app to be available in a beta capacity next month.



Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced plans to merge Hulu and Disney+ into a single app earlier this year. The app will first be offered to those who subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, providing those customers with one app to access all their content. Right now, Disney offers a combined bundle that features Disney+ and Hulu, but subscribers need to download two separate apps. Pricing for the app has not been announced, but the current ad-supported Hulu and Disney+ bundle costs $9.99 per month, while the version without ads costs $19.99 per month.

During today's fourth quarter earnings call, Iger confirmed that Disney is on track to roll out the unified app in the United States starting in December, with an official launch to follow in spring 2024.

Disney earlier this month said that it will pay Comcast over $8 billion to purchase Comcast's Hulu shares, which would see Disney being the sole owner of Hulu and will allow for the combined app.

Disney in October increased the price of both Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to bring in more revenue. Ad-free Disney+ is now priced at $13.99 per month, while ad-free Hulu costs $17.99 per month.