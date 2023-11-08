Disney+ and Hulu Merging Into Single App, Beta Coming in December

by

Disney today said that it will soon combine Disney+ and Hulu into one streaming service, with a unified app to be available in a beta capacity next month.

disney
Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced plans to merge Hulu and Disney+ into a single app earlier this year. The app will first be offered to those who subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, providing those customers with one app to access all their content. Right now, Disney offers a combined bundle that features Disney+ and Hulu, but subscribers need to download two separate apps. Pricing for the app has not been announced, but the current ad-supported Hulu and Disney+ bundle costs $9.99 per month, while the version without ads costs $19.99 per month.

During today's fourth quarter earnings call, Iger confirmed that Disney is on track to roll out the unified app in the United States starting in December, with an official launch to follow in spring 2024.

Disney earlier this month said that it will pay Comcast over $8 billion to purchase Comcast's Hulu shares, which would see Disney being the sole owner of Hulu and will allow for the combined app.

Disney in October increased the price of both Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to bring in more revenue. Ad-free Disney+ is now priced at $13.99 per month, while ad-free Hulu costs $17.99 per month.

Tags: Disney, Hulu, Disney Plus

Top Rated Comments

mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
53 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
Guessing it’s just wishful thinking that this will end up being cheaper.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
54 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
Bring on those higher prices! Clearly consumers will just pay anything. Maybe double pricing but then bill 3 times each month so it can be spun to look like lower payments (in spite of more of them)?

Call this "special introductory pricing" to create the illusion of a deal, then end the introductory period by doubling the price again but billing 6 times each month to keep each payment the same. Geniu$!

And why don't you switch from fixed pricing to variable, with maybe 2 choices to foster an illusion of consumer choice/control: $AYH* and/or $HMYG** pricing? Shareholders should rejoice. ;)

*All You Have
**How Much You Got?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Vimy Avatar
Vimy
53 minutes ago at 03:52 pm
So it's now the same app everyone outside the US already had. :p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rounder077 Avatar
Rounder077
45 minutes ago at 04:01 pm

('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/11/08/disney-plus-hulu-combo-app-2/')

Disney today said ('https://thewaltdisneycompany.com/disneys-fiscal-full-year-and-q4-2023-earnings-results-webcast/') that it will soon combine Disney+ and Hulu into one streaming service, with a unified app to be available in a beta capacity next month.



Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced plans ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/05/11/disney-plus-hulu-combo-app') to merge Hulu and Disney+ into a single app earlier this year. The app will first be offered to those who subscribe to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, providing those customers with one app to access all their content. Right now, Disney offers a combined bundle that features Disney+ and Hulu, but subscribers need to download two separate apps. Pricing for the app has not been announced, but the current ad-supported Hulu and Disney+ bundle costs $9.99 per month, while the version without ads costs $19.99 per month.

During today's fourth quarter earnings call, Iger confirmed that Disney is on track to roll out the unified app in the United States starting in December, with an official launch to follow in spring 2024.

Disney earlier this month said that it will pay Comcast over $8 billion to purchase Comcast's Hulu shares, which would see Disney being the sole owner of Hulu and will allow for the combined app.

Disney in October increased the price of both Disney+ and Hulu in an effort to bring in more revenue. Ad-free Disney+ is now priced at $13.99 per month, while ad-free Hulu costs $17.99 per month.

Article Link: Disney+ and Hulu Merging Into Single App, Beta Coming in December ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/11/08/disney-plus-hulu-combo-app-2/')
Ehhhh....we're pretty much going back to cable, aren't we?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
whitby Avatar
whitby
58 minutes ago at 03:48 pm
I don't have Disney + but subscribe to Hulu. I hope they do not force us to have both or neither. I am quite happy with Hulu and Disney+ is a waste of money for us.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
41 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Eh, predict there will be a lot of doom-mongering on this,

but… honestly…

It will all be fine! It’s how we have it in the UK & Europe already. The parental controls are effective and the content is nicely presented.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

M3 iPad Feature 3

Apple Expected to Update Entire iPad Lineup Next Year

Sunday November 5, 2023 8:41 am PST by
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Read Full Article302 comments
anker candycanes

Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Has Sitewide Savings on USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Monday November 6, 2023 8:52 am PST by
Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and ...
Read Full Article24 comments
M3 Pro Chip Feature

M3 Pro Chip Barely Faster Than M2 Pro in Unverified Benchmark Result

Saturday November 4, 2023 9:05 pm PDT by
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article691 comments
8gb ram mbp bob borchers

8GB RAM on M3 MacBook Pro 'Analogous to 16GB' on PCs, Claims Apple

Wednesday November 8, 2023 3:12 am PST by
Following the unveiling of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple surprised some with the introduction of a base 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, which replaced the discontinued M2 13-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's Mac lineup. Starting at $1,599, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of unified memory. That makes it $300 more expensive than the $1,299 starting price of the...
Read Full Article496 comments
10 New Features With iOS 17

iOS 17.2 Coming Later This Year With These 10 New Features for iPhone

Friday November 3, 2023 1:23 pm PDT by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Read Full Article99 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Apple Says There Won't Be a 27-Inch iMac With Apple Silicon

Monday November 6, 2023 6:05 am PST by
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Read Full Article408 comments