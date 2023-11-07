M3 iMac and MacBook Pro Models Now Available for Same-Day Pickup

by

Starting today, Apple's refreshed M3 iMac and MacBook Pro models with M3 and M3 Pro chips are available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.

m3 imac
Customers across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.

To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available Apple Store location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The refreshed 24-inch iMac includes an Apple-designed M3 Arm-based chip that replaces the M1 chip and brings significant speed and efficiency improvements. The iMac with M3 chip is up to 2x faster than the M1 iMac, with support for up to 24GB of unified memory, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. There are no major external design changes to the M3 iMac, which is available in a range of bright colors, including green, blue, pink, silver, orange, yellow, and purple.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models can be purchased today with the M3 and M3 Pro chips, while models with the new M3 Max chip won't become available until later in November. The MacBook Pro models have slightly brighter display levels when viewing SDR content, and also include support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Apple offers the MacBook Pro in silver, space gray, and space black aluminum color options, depending on chip configuration.

Pricing for the MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model, while the iMac starts at $1,299.

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
14 minutes ago at 04:02 am

Why is the Max not available at launch. Anyone have a technical explanation?
Not completely ready yet?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
StoneCold X Avatar
StoneCold X
43 minutes ago at 03:33 am
A little early with the post. Store pickup option not available yet. Still says In Store Availability on 11.7
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eropko Avatar
eropko
51 minutes ago at 03:24 am
Always liked the looks of it but never justified getting iMac over MBP.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
