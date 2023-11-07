Apple Invites Developers to Labs, Workshops and Vision Pro Sessions Held in November

Apple today informed developers about a number of new developer activities that are taking place in November, including App Store activities, additional Vision Pro labs, technology consultations, and more.



Apple in September began offering a range of "Meet with the Apple Experts" resources for developers, and the labs that are available this month are a continuation of that effort.

There are a range of ‌App Store‌ activities where developers can learn about app discovery, engagement, custom product pages, subscription best practices, and more, plus opportunities for developers to try the Vision Pro at test labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, New York City, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, or Tokyo.

Apple is also offering activities focused on the Vision Pro, with the aim of helping developers learn to design and build apps and games for the headset. Developers can opt in to one-on-one consultations as well, getting advice on app design, new technologies, and other topics.

The sessions are held in multiple time zones around the world, with some of them online and some in person. Apple's full list of Expert sessions is available on its developer website.