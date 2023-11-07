16-Inch M3 MacBook Pro Can Fast Charge Over USB-C With 240W Cable

Apple's latest 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro models are able to fast charge at 140W over USB-C with a 240W USB-C cable, according to a support document that was updated today.



2021 and 2022 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M-series chips are limited to faster 140W charging with the USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable that Apple provides due to USB-C limitations, with the USB-C ports offering only up to 100W.

The 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro can charge at the full 140W through ‌MagSafe‌ or through a USB-C port when a 140W+ power adapter is paired with a 240W cable, such as the 240W USB-C cable that Apple began selling in September.

This update is only applicable to 16-inch models as 14-inch models can fast charge with a 96W charger, which USB-C ports were already able to provide for older machines.

The option to fast charge a 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro at 140W over USB-C gives MacBook Pro owners more options when it comes to charging, though it is worth noting that the 240W cables are limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds.