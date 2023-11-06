Logic Pro for Mac and iPad Updated With New Features
Apple today updated its professional music creation app Logic Pro for the Mac and iPad with new features and enhancements, including support for Split View and Stage Manager on the iPad. The updates are available now on the App Store.
The release notes for Logic Pro version 10.8 for the Mac:
• Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools
• Transform any audio sample into a malleable sound that you can perform using Sample Alchemy
• Radically reshape and reshuffle audio with Beat Breaker, a sophisticated time and pitch morphing plug-in
• New Slip and Rotate tools allow for the contents inside a region to be moved independent of its position on the timeline
• Ability to record in 32-bit float now available when using supported audio devices
• Free "Hybrid Textures" Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments
The release notes for Logic Pro version 1.1 for the iPad:
• Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools
• Record live into Quick Sampler to create instruments and drum kits using the built-in microphone or any connected audio device
• Interact seamlessly between apps like Voice Memos with added support for Split View and Stage Manager
• Select and drag multiple files at once from the Files app to quickly build drum kits or add stems to a project
• Instantly audition samples, loops or instruments in the Browser by sliding your finger up or down
• Free "Hybrid Textures" Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments
Logic Pro companion app MainStage and GarageBand for the Mac were also both updated with stability improvements and bug fixes.
Popular Stories
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. iOS 17.1.1 will almost certainly be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues the update will address. The update could include the same fix for Wi-Fi connectivity issues that Apple rolled out in the first iOS 17.2 beta,...
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Apple is preparing a fix for an issue causing some Apple Watches to experience excessive battery drain after being updated to watchOS 10.1, the company said today in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers. In the memo, which MacRumors obtained from multiple sources, Apple said the issue will be fixed in a watchOS update that is "coming soon." Apple did not provide...
Apple in October announced an M3-powered 24-inch iMac, as well as new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 series chips. So when will the rest of Apple's Mac lineup be updated to the latest M3 processors, and will they be worth the wait? Now that Apple's "Scary Fast" event has passed, attention naturally turns to the other Macs in the company's lineup and where they might fit into...