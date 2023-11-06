Logic Pro for Mac and iPad Updated With New Features

Apple today updated its professional music creation app Logic Pro for the Mac and iPad with new features and enhancements, including support for Split View and Stage Manager on the iPad. The updates are available now on the App Store.



The release notes for Logic Pro version 10.8 for the Mac:

• Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

• Transform any audio sample into a malleable sound that you can perform using Sample Alchemy

• Radically reshape and reshuffle audio with Beat Breaker, a sophisticated time and pitch morphing plug-in

• New Slip and Rotate tools allow for the contents inside a region to be moved independent of its position on the timeline

• Ability to record in 32-bit float now available when using supported audio devices

• Free "Hybrid Textures" Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

The release notes for Logic Pro version 1.1 for the iPad:

• Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

• Record live into Quick Sampler to create instruments and drum kits using the built-in microphone or any connected audio device

• Interact seamlessly between apps like Voice Memos with added support for Split View and Stage Manager

• Select and drag multiple files at once from the Files app to quickly build drum kits or add stems to a project

• Instantly audition samples, loops or instruments in the Browser by sliding your finger up or down

• Free "Hybrid Textures" Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

Logic Pro companion app MainStage and GarageBand for the Mac were also both updated with stability improvements and bug fixes.