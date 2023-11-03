MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Titanium Band From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've once again teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an new Apple Watch Ultra 2 and one of Lululook's Titanium Apple Watch Bands to go along with it.

Lululook has range of high-quality titanium and carbon fiber Apple Watch bands that match the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra models, with the bands specifically for Apple's newest wrist-worn device. Lululook's bands are ideal for Apple Watch Ultra owners who are looking for a band option that is refined enough for the office and other situations where sportier bands don't quite work.

Lululook's Link Titanium Band is the closest match to Apple's own stainless steel Link Bracelet, but in a titanium color that works better with the Apple Watch Ultra. The band has a secure closing mechanism, and at $70, it's more affordable than the Link Bracelet.

Lululook also has a version of the Link Titanium Band that comes with a simpler magnetic clasping mechanism. It's a bit more expensive at $90, but the dual magnetic buckle is simple to get on and take off, plus the locking mechanism makes sure it stays on the wrist.

The Modern Titanium Band from Lululook is the company's most unique, and Lululook says that it was inspired by Iron Man. Available for $37, this is the band that stands out the most of the bunch, so if you want a modern version of a titanium band it's worth checking out.

Those looking for something unique might be interested in Lululook's $80 Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band, which is made of a lightweight carbon fiber material. Lululook says that it offers the light weight of plastic with the toughness of stainless steel for a comfortable fit. The watch has a magnetic band so it's easy to get on and off, and it can be customized to your size by removing links.

All of the bands from Lululook are made from lightweight titanium or carbon fiber material that is comfortable on the wrist and able to hold up to heavy use. Lululook says that the bands are waterproof and sweatproof, and because of the low weight of the material, the bands work for all-day use.

The bands are 200mm in length and are adjustable by removing links, so Apple Watch owners can get a perfect fit. Titanium is lighter than steel, so Lululook says that these bands are lighter than Apple's own Link band, and that the material will resist scratches and corrosion. Lululook's full range of Apple Watch bands can be found on the Lululook website.

Lululook also manufactures a range of charging accessories designed for the Apple Watch. The $70 Lululook 3-in-1 Wireless Charger works with the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods, and can charge all three at once. The foldable design is convenient for travel, and it works with MagSafe and accommodates StandBy mode. The Apple Watch and AirPods can charge at 5W, while the ‌iPhone‌ can charge at 7.5W.

If you just need to charge the Apple Watch and an ‌iPhone‌, Lululook has a super small $50 Ultra Nano 2-in-1 Charger that's perfect for travel. It has a magnetic charging puck for the ‌iPhone‌ and an upright charger for the Apple Watch, and it folds up when not in use. Lululook has a special deal on this charger right now, with a 40 percent discount available.

We have one ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ and Lululook titanium band to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 3) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 10. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after November 10 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

