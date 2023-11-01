Apple Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in Ukraine

Apple has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone in Ukraine, allowing independent sellers, small merchants, and large retailers in the country to use ‌iPhones‌ as a payment terminal.



Ukraine becomes the seventh region to support Tap to Pay, following similar rollouts in the U.K., Australia, Taiwan, Brazil, and the Netherlands earlier in the year.

The feature was introduced in the United States in February 2022, and allows compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, using only an ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ - no additional hardware or credit card machine is required‌.

PrivatBank is the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ to its Ukraine-based business customers. Apple's system‌‌‌‌ uses NFC technology to securely authenticate the contactless payments, plus the feature also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.



"We are delighted to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone for entrepreneurs and businesses in Ukraine and to be providing this simple and secure solution that offers greater flexibility for accepting payments for businesses of all sizes, from street vendors to large retailers," said Gerhard Boesch, chairman of the board of PrivatBank. "As a state-owned bank with the largest share of small and medium-sized businesses, we feel a great responsibility to support businesses to scale – and save – with fast, in-person payment solutions."

Tap to Pay on ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ requires ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ XS or newer models, and works for customers as any normal ‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌ transaction would. Sellers just need to open up the app, register the sale, and present their ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ to the buyer, who can then use an appropriate contactless payment method.

(Thanks, Hlib!)