Apple Arcade Announces New Games Coming Following Price Increase

by

Apple today announced that eight new games will be added to Apple Arcade in November and December, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and more. In addition, Apple said over 50 games available on the service will be receiving updates over the next two months.

apple arcade orange feature
Details about the upcoming games and updates can be found in the Apple Newsroom announcement on Apple's website.

Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service accessible through the App Store. The service provides subscribers with access to around 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with new titles added periodically. All games available on Apple Arcade are free of ads and in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade received its first price increase in many countries earlier this month. In the U.S., the service went from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide

Top Rated Comments

Johnny Vegas Avatar
Johnny Vegas
47 minutes ago at 06:28 am
I think every subscription that I have went up in price in the last 12 months. I'm so tired of it. Time to reevaluate what I actually need.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
42 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Apple’s relationship to gaming is really weird. It seems like they’re always on the cusp of embracing gaming only to refuse to pull the trigger on any real gaming moves. It’s odd that a computer company like Apple has gone all in on services and their own streaming service while gaming seems like a secondary consideration.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
38 minutes ago at 06:38 am
With the technology they have in Apple Silicon... it's just completely bizarre that this is all they have on offer with regards to gaming. Yes, there are ports of blockbuster games such as Resident Evil etc... but they are in the minority. Even Apple TV as it is could be running so much more than this...

Are the same team that developed the Touch Bar, in charge of gaming on Mac too??? great technology, extremely poor use of it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
36 minutes ago at 06:40 am
Price increase… now I understand what they mean by going all-in with gaming.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
14 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Anyone actually plays those games? They all look like ChatGPT made them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
1 hour ago at 06:09 am
That uhh...that all they got?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
