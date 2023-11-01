Apple Arcade Announces New Games Coming Following Price Increase

Apple today announced that eight new games will be added to Apple Arcade in November and December, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, Puzzle & Dragons Story, and more. In addition, Apple said over 50 games available on the service will be receiving updates over the next two months.



Details about the upcoming games and updates can be found in the Apple Newsroom announcement on Apple's website.

Launched in November 2019, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service accessible through the App Store. The service provides subscribers with access to around 300 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with new titles added periodically. All games available on Apple Arcade are free of ads and in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade received its first price increase in many countries earlier this month. In the U.S., the service went from $4.99 per month to $6.99 per month.