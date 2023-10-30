Deals: AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Hit $199.99 Low Price on Amazon ($49 Off)

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case have returned to their all-time low price of $199.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. We haven't seen this deal since Prime Day earlier in the month, and right now the AirPods Pro 2 have an estimated arrival date between October 31 and November 4.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you want a bit more of a discount, and don't need USB-C, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning/MagSafe Charging Case for $189.00, down from $249.00. Stock on this model appears to be a bit strained, and we've seen the discount come and go frequently this morning. If you don't see it, be sure to check back later.

There are a few minor changes to the AirPods Pro 2 besides the addition of USB-C, including additional dust resistance and support for lossless audio with the Vision Pro headset. Apple doesn't sell the USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case separately, so if you want USB-C support you'll have to purchase a full new set of earbuds.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.