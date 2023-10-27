Sonos Early Black Friday Sale Has 20% Off Home Theater Audio Bundles This Weekend Only

Although we're still a few days away from November, early Black Friday sales have begun at a few retailers. One of the most notable sales is at Sonos, which is offering 20 percent off select home theater bundles for two days only.

sonos blue 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale only covers multi-device bundles, and it will run through Sunday, October 29. These bundles include soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers, and they offer as much as $385 off these home audio products. You can find all of the bundles on sale in the list below, and no coupon codes are required to see these deals.

20% OFF
Sonos Bundle Discounts

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

Top Rated Comments

JamesHolden Avatar
JamesHolden
35 minutes ago at 11:00 am

Overpriced products with mediocre quality and a closed ecosystem. Hard pass.
Sums up HomePod perfectly!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
3 hours ago at 08:42 am
I'm a fan of Sonos stuff. Quite Apple-like and works fine:

* with Apple Music ('https://support.sonos.com/en-us/services/apple-music') and ALL other services ('https://support.sonos.com/en-us/services') (already native) too,
* with Airplay 2 ('https://support.sonos.com/en-us/article/stream-airplay-audio-to-sonos')
* as home theater setups with dedicated sub, rear channel surround speakers, etc. available now and the software already fully refined and functional today.

With HP "smarts/Siri" already in AppleTV, iDevices and Mac, these are a great alternative to mono or stereo HPs. They already have many things people wish they could get from Apple HPs and lack the walled garden lock-in too.

I enjoy mine often.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FloatingBones Avatar
FloatingBones
2 hours ago at 09:11 am

I might have to pick up a Sonos. I like my HomePods, but Sonos looks like a good alternative.
Marco Arment has a great review of Sonos systems in this week's edition of the ATP Podcast ('https://atp.fm/558') . The discussion starts at 1:10:58. Marco was a HomePod enthusiast, but that has faded/disappeared over the years; he strongly prefers Sonos.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamesHolden Avatar
JamesHolden
32 minutes ago at 11:04 am

Y'all better be careful if you want to use with your Apple TV or gaming console. Sonos still hasn't fixed the bug that occurs when you play Dolby Atmos content from external devices, which causes loud pop and you have to restart the device for it to work properly again...
sonos-arc-dolby-atmos-problems-loud-audio-pop ('https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/10/23824258/sonos-arc-dolby-atmos-problems-loud-audio-pop')
I have an Arc and I play Atmos content and I’ve never encountered this. I don’t doubt that some people have problems but, then again, there are plenty of Apple bugs that haven’t been fixed that I’ve never encountered either. Welcome to the world of tech.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
2 hours ago at 09:52 am
Overpriced products with mediocre quality and a closed ecosystem. Hard pass.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
User 6502 Avatar
User 6502
24 minutes ago at 11:12 am

Sums up HomePod perfectly!
Oh I agree, HomePod is just as bad. Good quality audio is definitely found elsewhere. And for the price of a pair of HomePods or a decent Sonos setup one can get a decent pair of bookshelf speakers and an AV receiver that would leave both Sonos and HomePod in the dust.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
