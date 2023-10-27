Sonos Early Black Friday Sale Has 20% Off Home Theater Audio Bundles This Weekend Only

Although we're still a few days away from November, early Black Friday sales have begun at a few retailers. One of the most notable sales is at Sonos, which is offering 20 percent off select home theater bundles for two days only.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale only covers multi-device bundles, and it will run through Sunday, October 29. These bundles include soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers, and they offer as much as $385 off these home audio products. You can find all of the bundles on sale in the list below, and no coupon codes are required to see these deals.

