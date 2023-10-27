Google Maps Gains Immersive View for Routes and Other AI Features
Google Maps is getting a new Immersive View for routes that uses artificial intelligence, Street View, and aerial images to preview every step of a journey ahead of time.
When users get directions for driving, walking, or cycling, Google Maps now offers a "multidimensional experience" that can be used to preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking along the route, according to Google.
A time slider can be used to see air quality information and how the route looks as the weather changes throughout the day, while AI and historical driving trends simulate how many cars might be on the road at a given time.
Immersive View for routes is rolling out in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice on Android and iOS.
In addition to Immersive View for routes, Search with Live View is being replaced with Lens in Maps, which uses AI and augmented reality to help users orient themselves in a new neighborhood.
Tapping the Lens icon in the search bar and lifting your phone now gives you AR-delivered information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. Google says Lens in Maps is rolling out to more than 50 new cities including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei.
Elsewhere, the navigation map is getting updated colors, more realistic buildings, and improved highway lane details. These updates start rolling out in the coming months in 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France and Germany.
Meanwhile, the U.S. is also set to get information about high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes along a route, and in Europe, AI-powered speed limit information is expanding to 20 countries. Both features start rolling out on Android, iOS, and for cars with Google Built-in in the coming months.
Lastly, Google says EV drivers on Android and iOS will now see even more helpful charging station information, including whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle and whether the available chargers are fast, medium, or slow. This also includes the ability to see when a charger was last used so you know it's not a broken charger. These updates start rolling out globally on iOS and Android this week wherever EV charging station information is available.
Top Rated Comments
I am sometimes forced to use it (website only and without signing-in, of course) because it simply has places on which Apple don’t show.
It’s not my default. Wish Apple would copy that aspect and ditch Yelp.
* Want to maybe NOT get where you are trying to go but have a prettier app interface? Use Apple Maps
I keep trying & retrying Apple Maps every few months but instead of coats of ever-prettier paint, they need to get that underlying data cleaned up. I keep wondering why somebody doesn't write an algorithm to plot all points in all major mapping systems and compare where the destinations are plotted. If 4 out of 5 says X but Apple says Y, either flag Y as questionable and seek some community verification for it being right or wrong... or adapt "majority rules."
With a blend of majority rules and some user confirmation, underlying data should clean up quickly so that AM becomes at least as accurate as all others. If it is as accurate AND "prettier", then it can finally be crowned KING. In the meantime, I still want to dependably get where I'm trying to go... and that tends to be much more likely with GM.
