Google Maps Gains Immersive View for Routes and Other AI Features

by

Google Maps is getting a new Immersive View for routes that uses artificial intelligence, Street View, and aerial images to preview every step of a journey ahead of time.

google maps immersive view routes
When users get directions for driving, walking, or cycling, Google Maps now offers a "multidimensional experience" that can be used to preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking along the route, according to Google.

A time slider can be used to see air quality information and how the route looks as the weather changes throughout the day, while AI and historical driving trends simulate how many cars might be on the road at a given time.

Immersive View for routes is rolling out in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice on Android and iOS.

In addition to Immersive View for routes, Search with Live View is being replaced with Lens in Maps, which uses AI and augmented reality to help users orient themselves in a new neighborhood.

Tapping the Lens icon in the search bar and lifting your phone now gives you AR-delivered information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and stores. Google says Lens in Maps is rolling out to more than 50 new cities including A​​ustin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo and Taipei.

Elsewhere, the navigation map is getting updated colors, more realistic buildings, and improved highway lane details. These updates start rolling out in the coming months in 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also set to get information about high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes along a route, and in Europe, AI-powered speed limit information is expanding to 20 countries. Both features start rolling out on Android, iOS, and for cars with Google Built-in in the coming months.

Lastly, Google says EV drivers on Android and iOS will now see even more helpful charging station information, including whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle and whether the available chargers are fast, medium, or slow. This also includes the ability to see when a charger was last used so you know it's not a broken charger. These updates start rolling out globally on iOS and Android this week wherever EV charging station information is available.

Tag: Google Maps

Top Rated Comments

Japan Ricardo Avatar
Japan Ricardo
6 hours ago at 05:24 am
I hate to say it, but it’s much better than Apple Maps here in Japan.

I am sometimes forced to use it (website only and without signing-in, of course) because it simply has places on which Apple don’t show.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rcooked Avatar
rcooked
6 hours ago at 05:29 am
I’m all in with Apple, but the amount of data that Google has on maps with reviews of places, etc…. Is handy. I find myself using it more and more.

It’s not my default. Wish Apple would copy that aspect and ditch Yelp.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CoreForce Avatar
CoreForce
6 hours ago at 05:07 am
Immersive views won’t help, when a road is closed for traffic since ever, but Google routes over that road and does not pick up on the map error reports.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
5 hours ago at 06:26 am
* Want to much more confidently get where you are trying to go? Use Google Maps
* Want to maybe NOT get where you are trying to go but have a prettier app interface? Use Apple Maps

I keep trying & retrying Apple Maps every few months but instead of coats of ever-prettier paint, they need to get that underlying data cleaned up. I keep wondering why somebody doesn't write an algorithm to plot all points in all major mapping systems and compare where the destinations are plotted. If 4 out of 5 says X but Apple says Y, either flag Y as questionable and seek some community verification for it being right or wrong... or adapt "majority rules."

With a blend of majority rules and some user confirmation, underlying data should clean up quickly so that AM becomes at least as accurate as all others. If it is as accurate AND "prettier", then it can finally be crowned KING. In the meantime, I still want to dependably get where I'm trying to go... and that tends to be much more likely with GM.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacsRgr8 Avatar
MacsRgr8
6 hours ago at 06:00 am
Well, using Waze all the time here with CarPlay. So much better than Apple maps. Sad but true for me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
5 hours ago at 06:27 am
I already have an amazing multidimensional experience…

Going outside and going for a walk, run or a drive etc

It’s amazing, you wouldn’t believe the resolution, physics and NPC’s… something super powerful must be running this!

I mean the damage models are amazing… even law enforcement are super realistic!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple october scary fast event

Apple Announces October Event for Macs: 'Scary Fast'

Tuesday October 24, 2023 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Read Full Article599 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple to Overhaul TV App, Remove Standalone Apps from Apple TV

Tuesday October 24, 2023 11:05 am PDT by
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Read Full Article262 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Likely to Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 23, 2023 10:24 am PDT by
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Read Full Article262 comments
macbook pro pink

Kuo: 'M3 Series MacBook Pro' to Be Focus of Apple's October 30 Event

Tuesday October 24, 2023 10:43 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
Read Full Article402 comments
alleged m3 macbook pro box

Alleged New MacBook Pro Box Image Surfaces on China's Weibo

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:45 am PDT by
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Read Full Article127 comments
Apple TV Arcade and News Price Increase Feature 2

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ Receiving Price Increases

Wednesday October 25, 2023 6:46 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Read Full Article531 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 With AirDrop Over Internet, Music Favorites Options and More

Wednesday October 25, 2023 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Read Full Article143 comments
Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma gaming 230605

Apple Event Next Week Likely to Emphasize High-End Gaming on Mac

Wednesday October 25, 2023 2:13 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
Read Full Article251 comments
All New CarPlay Five New Features Article 2

All-New Apple CarPlay: 5 New Features to Expect in Late 2023

Monday October 23, 2023 9:51 am PDT by
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Read Full Article