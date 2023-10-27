Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale Has 15-Inch MacBook Air at Record Low $999 Price ($300 Off)

Best Buy is joining the early Black Friday sale club this weekend, offering My Best Buy Plus and Total members a chance to save on Apple products, video games, TVs, headphones, and much more. We're tracking another similar early Black Friday sale at Sonos.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member in order to see these deals. These memberships start at $49.99 per year, and provide a few bonuses over the free version of My Best Buy. This includes free two-day shipping, exclusive access to sales like this weekend's early Black Friday event, extended 60-day return window on most products, and more.

In terms of Apple products, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has a new all-time low price on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. You can get the 256GB model for $999.00 and the 512GB model for $1,199.00, thanks to an extra $50 discount with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. These total $300 in savings and are the steepest prices we've ever seen on these notebooks.

If you don't have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you can still get $250 off these 15-inch MacBook Air models at both Best Buy and Amazon (prices reflected below). We're also tracking all-time low prices on two other MacBook Air models below.



13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air (256GB) - $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $999.00

13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $899.00 at Best Buy, down from $1,099.00

15-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $1,049.00 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $1,299.00

15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) - $1,249.00 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from $1,499.00

Beyond Apple products, you can also find a few solid deals on Samsung monitors and TVs during this event. The Odyssey 49-inch Gaming Monitor is available at $1,299.99 ($900 off) and the 85-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is available at $2,499.99 for My Best Buy Plus or Total members ($2,000 off). Browse the full sale for even more deals.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.