Amazon Alexa Now Supports Apple Podcasts in Over 40 Countries

Alexa now natively supports Apple Podcasts on Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices in over 40 countries following the latest expansion of this integration.



Apple Podcasts for Alexa is now available in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the U.K., and the U.S., according to an Apple support document updated today.

This integration allows you to ask Alexa to play podcasts from the Apple Podcasts app. You can link your Apple ID in the Alexa app to keep playback in sync across your Apple devices and supported Alexa devices. For example, you can start listening to a podcast episode through the Apple Podcasts app on CarPlay during your commute, and continue listening with your Echo speaker at home by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.

Apple Podcasts can also be set as your preferred podcast platform in the Alexa app.

For more details about this integration between Alexa and Apple Podcasts, including how to set it up, read Apple's support document.