Upcoming 17.1 Software Brings Enhance Dialogue to Original HomePod and HomePod mini
With the HomePod software 17.1 update that is set to be released in the near future, Apple is bringing support for Enhance Dialogue to the HomePod mini and the original HomePod.
Enhance Dialogue is a feature that is meant to boost the volume of spoken voices to make dialogue easier to hear over effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show. The feature works when a HomePod or HomePod mini is paired to an Apple TV and used as the audio output option.
Prior to now, Enhance Dialogue was available on the second-generation HomePod, and it was a feature that was first introduced in tvOS 17. With tvOS 17.1 and HomePod software 17.1, Enhance Dialogue can be enabled on any HomePod (or set of HomePods) paired to an Apple TV 4K.
Enabling Enhance Dialogue can be done by playing a TV show or movie, bringing up the playback controls with the Siri Remote, and choosing the Enhance Dialogue feature from the Audio Options button. It can be enabled for all content by going to Settings > Video and Audio > Enhance Dialogue.
Apple today seeded the final beta version of the HomePod 17.1 software, and it should see a release as soon as next week alongside iOS 17.1 and tvOS 17.1.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...