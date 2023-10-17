Upcoming 17.1 Software Brings Enhance Dialogue to Original HomePod and HomePod mini

With the HomePod software 17.1 update that is set to be released in the near future, Apple is bringing support for Enhance Dialogue to the HomePod mini and the original ‌HomePod‌.



Enhance Dialogue is a feature that is meant to boost the volume of spoken voices to make dialogue easier to hear over effects, action, and music in a movie or TV show. The feature works when a ‌HomePod‌ or ‌HomePod mini‌ is paired to an Apple TV and used as the audio output option.

Prior to now, Enhance Dialogue was available on the second-generation ‌HomePod‌, and it was a feature that was first introduced in tvOS 17. With tvOS 17.1 and ‌HomePod‌ software 17.1, Enhance Dialogue can be enabled on any ‌HomePod‌ (or set of HomePods) paired to an ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.

Enabling Enhance Dialogue can be done by playing a TV show or movie, bringing up the playback controls with the Siri Remote, and choosing the Enhance Dialogue feature from the Audio Options button. It can be enabled for all content by going to Settings > Video and Audio > Enhance Dialogue.

Apple today seeded the final beta version of the ‌HomePod‌ 17.1 software, and it should see a release as soon as next week alongside iOS 17.1 and tvOS 17.1.