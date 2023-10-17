Deals: Apple's 10th Gen iPad Drops to $399 in All Colors ($50 Off)

Apple's 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $399.00 today on Amazon, down from $449.00. Amazon has all four colors at this price, including Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is an overall second-best price on the 2022 iPad, but an all-time low price has not appeared since late September. Amazon has a delivery estimate ranging from October 19 to October 22 for most models.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model on sale for $549.00 ($50 off), the 64GB cellular model for $549.00 ($50 off), and the 256GB cellular model for $699.00 ($50 off). All of these sales are also second-best prices on the 10th generation iPad, with delivery estimates for late October.

The 10th generation iPad is compatible with Apple's new Apple Pencil, which was just announced today. The new model includes a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap and it runs at a cheaper price of $79. The new Apple Pencil won't launch until early November.

