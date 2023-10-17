Apple Seeds macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming one week after the launch of the third 14.1 beta.



Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the developer beta.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1 includes updates for the Music app, introducing an option to favorite songs, albums, artists, and more, plus there's a new Coverage section in System Settings for keeping track of AppleCare+. No other major new additions have been found in the beta as of yet, and Apple's release notes don't add much.

This update provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

- Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

- Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

- Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

- Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

‌macOS Sonoma‌ is likely to see a public launch next week following a week of RC testing.