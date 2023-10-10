Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.1 update to developers for beta testing, with the update coming one week after the launch of the second 14.1 beta.
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, toggle on the Sonoma Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the developer beta.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 includes updates for the Music app, introducing an option to favorite songs, albums, artists, and more, plus there's a new Coverage section in System Settings for keeping track of AppleCare+. No other major new additions have been found in the beta as of yet, but there are several promised features that did not make it into the macOS Sonoma launch.
Apple says that these features are coming in an update later this year, so we could begin seeing some of them in this beta.
Additions we are waiting on include interactive Music widgets, iCloud Sync improvements, the option to use Stickers through the Tapback menu in Messages, Intelligent form detection and Enhanced AutoFill for PDF documents and forms, an option to complete words by pressing the space bar, collaborative playlists in the Music app, and a favorite songs playlist.
