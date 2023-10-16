New iPads or Not? iPad Revenue Predicted to Sharply Drop in Q4 2023
Apple's quarterly iPad revenue will significantly decline in the fourth quarter of 2023 on a year-over-year basis, according to estimated figures shared today by Erik Woodring, an analyst at investment firm Morgan Stanley.
Morgan Stanley estimates that Apple will report iPad revenue of $7.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, which would be a decline of approximately 23% compared to the $9.4 billion that Apple reported for the segment in the year-ago quarter.
The year-ago quarter will be a tough comparison for iPad revenue, according to Morgan Stanley, as Apple announced updated iPad Pro models and the 10th-generation iPad last October. Over the weekend, two reports indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, although some credible sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have cast doubt on this rumor.
It's unclear if Morgan Stanley expects new iPads to launch this month, but given the firm expects iPad revenue to significantly decline this quarter, the firm is at least not expecting any iPad updates that are major enough for revenue growth. Only minor changes are expected for the next iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad whenever the devices are released, including an M2 chip for the iPad Air and an A16 Bionic chip for the iPad mini.
There are also rumors of a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips for drawing, technical drawing, and digital painting.
Apple has yet to release any new iPads this year. If that trend continues for the remainder of 2023, it would be the first calendar year with no new iPads released in the device's 13-year history. The two reports expecting new iPad models this week said Apple's announcement would likely be on Tuesday, so we'll see what happens tomorrow.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest cellular modem, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, enabling faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity for the devices. In a research note this week with investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Apple has already given order commitments to chip supplier TSMC for its second-generation 3nm chip fabrication process known as N3E, which is expected to be used in all four models of next year's iPhone 16 lineup. TSMC's next 3nm node upgrade to N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to the Taiwanese foundry's first-generation 3nm process, N3B, which made its debut on the...