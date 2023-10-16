Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories

We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the BOGO sale, you'll need to purchase two charging products that are not already discounted in order to get the discount. If two or more items are purchased, Anker will automatically take 50 percent off the least expensive item.

There are plenty of other Anker accessories with straight cash discounts right now on Anker's website and on Amazon as well. All of the accessories listed below have codes that will be applied once you add them to your cart, and there are a few products being matched at Amazon.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

As we get closer to Black Friday on November 24, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday Roundup, which will track all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals of the season. You can also head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.