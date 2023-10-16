Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In terms of the BOGO sale, you'll need to purchase two charging products that are not already discounted in order to get the discount. If two or more items are purchased, Anker will automatically take 50 percent off the least expensive item.
There are plenty of other Anker accessories with straight cash discounts right now on Anker's website and on Amazon as well. All of the accessories listed below have codes that will be applied once you add them to your cart, and there are a few products being matched at Amazon.
Wall Chargers
Portable Batteries
- Nano Power Bank with Foldable USB-C Connector - $25.50, down from $29.99 [Amazon]
- PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $36.52, down from $49.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $69.99, down from $99.99 [Amazon]
- PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display - $99.99, down from $159.99
- PowerCore 26,000 mAh - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display - $109.99, down from $129.99 [Amazon]
As we get closer to Black Friday on November 24, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday Roundup, which will track all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals of the season. You can also head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest cellular modem, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, enabling faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity for the devices. In a research note this week with investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Apple has already given order commitments to chip supplier TSMC for its second-generation 3nm chip fabrication process known as N3E, which is expected to be used in all four models of next year's iPhone 16 lineup. TSMC's next 3nm node upgrade to N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to the Taiwanese foundry's first-generation 3nm process, N3B, which made its debut on the...