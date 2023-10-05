iOS 17.1 Beta 2 Seems to Fix Messages Search Bug on iPhone 15 Models

A bug impacting search functionality in the Messages app for some iPhone 15 users appears to be fixed in the second beta of iOS 17.1 released this week.



Some early adopters of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have complained that the Messages app's search tool only displays recent messages after transferring content from another iPhone. The issue has been mentioned by several users across the MacRumors Forums and Reddit since the devices launched earlier this month.

The bug is present on all iOS 17 versions up to the first iOS 17.1 beta, but many affected users said it has been fixed as of the second iOS 17.1 beta. It may take up to a day for the device to index and restore the older messages. Some users said they needed to open the Settings app, tap on Messages, tap on Siri & Search, turn off all of the settings shown, restart the iPhone, and re-enable those settings in order for the issue to be fixed.

iOS 17.1 is expected to be released in late October, so users not interested in installing the beta might have to wait a few more weeks for the fix.

(Thanks, Ray Wong!)