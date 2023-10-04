Tim Cook Nets $41.5 Million After Selling Over 500,000 Apple Shares

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook netted around $41.5 million after taxes this week after selling 511,000 shares of Apple stock that he received as part of a performance-based award, according to a filing released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tim Cook MacBook
The stock award was determined based on Apple's total shareholder return relative to the other companies in the S&P 500 between the first day of Apple's 2021 fiscal year and the final day of Apple's 2023 fiscal year. Based on this metric, Apple ranked 141 of the 480 companies that were included in the S&P 500.

Cook still owns nearly 3.3 million shares of Apple following the sale, the filing indicates.

Cook was awarded an additional 73,010 restricted stock units, with one-third of the units to vest on April 1 each year in 2026, 2027, and 2028. He was also awarded 219,030 performance-based restricted stock units that are scheduled to vest on October 1, 2026, but this amount is subject to change based on Apple's S&P 500 performance.

Cook has been CEO of Apple since 2011, and he has worked at the company for 25 years.

In a 2015 interview with Fortune, Cook said that he planned to give away all his wealth, after paying for his nephew's college education. Cook said that he would take a "systematic approach to philanthropy."

ethanwa79
ethanwa79
19 minutes ago at 07:41 am
I'll never under why a single person, or even a family, needs $40 million dollars.

Like, legitimately, what for?

Like, legitimately, what for?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty
Mrkevinfinnerty
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Tim has seen those iPhone 15 sales and got the hell out of dodge :cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan
ProfessionalFan
13 minutes ago at 07:48 am

Such a brave move….. new watches are already getting discounts.
Yes about 3% off from some retailers. Like every product Apple releases shortly after it is released.

Has absolutely nothing to do with the success or failure of a product.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mcdevidr
Mcdevidr
18 minutes ago at 07:42 am
Yep pretty fair Bodhitree. Some people can't eat, others can go to their own personal lottery office and cash in every so often.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andrewxgx
andrewxgx
16 minutes ago at 07:45 am

I recall how Steve Jobs famously took just $1 a year as his salary. His pay was company stock. So the better the company did, the more he made. If only all companies operated that way.

Cook has stated that he plans to give away his wealth to charities.


Cook has stated that he plans to give away his wealth to charities.
and hows that different from Cook? he sold the stock that was basically his bonus salary.

not to mention Jobs lived off massive dividends from Disney IIRC.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sciomar
Sciomar
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Gotta love seeing people who have nothing demand a piece of what others earned...because fairness or something. Go out and work for what you want, if you can't earn it where you are, work to elevate yourself.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
