Tim Cook Nets $41.5 Million After Selling Over 500,000 Apple Shares

Apple CEO Tim Cook netted around $41.5 million after taxes this week after selling 511,000 shares of Apple stock that he received as part of a performance-based award, according to a filing released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The stock award was determined based on Apple's total shareholder return relative to the other companies in the S&P 500 between the first day of Apple's 2021 fiscal year and the final day of Apple's 2023 fiscal year. Based on this metric, Apple ranked 141 of the 480 companies that were included in the S&P 500.

Cook still owns nearly 3.3 million shares of Apple following the sale, the filing indicates.

Cook was awarded an additional 73,010 restricted stock units, with one-third of the units to vest on April 1 each year in 2026, 2027, and 2028. He was also awarded 219,030 performance-based restricted stock units that are scheduled to vest on October 1, 2026, but this amount is subject to change based on Apple's S&P 500 performance.

Cook has been CEO of Apple since 2011, and he has worked at the company for 25 years.

In a 2015 interview with Fortune, Cook said that he planned to give away all his wealth, after paying for his nephew's college education. Cook said that he would take a "systematic approach to philanthropy."