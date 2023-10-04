Halide 2.13 Features In-App Action Button Triggers on iPhone 15 Pro

Award-winning iPhone camera app Halide was today updated for iPhone 15 Pro models, and features a set of in-app triggers that work with the devices' new Action button.



With the Halide 2.13 app open on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Action button can be pressed to trigger manual focus, auto/manual exposure, RAW capture, 12/48-megapixel capture, cycle through lenses, take a picture, and more.

To achieve the feat, Halide developers built a custom Shortcut that when selected in iOS Settings ➝ Action Button, automatically triggers a pre-set option in the app's dedicated new Action button menu when the app is active.

During setup, Halide's Action button menu explains to users how to set up custom triggers. Alternatively, users can set the Action button to enable a single-click "Open Halide" shortcut or open a Shortcut Menu with a list of options.

In addition, Halide includes new optimizations for capturing with 5× telephoto on iPhone 15 Pro Max, taking advantage of zero shutter lag for iPhone 15 Pro, and other enhancements.



Halide 2.13 is a free update for existing users. There's a free one-week trial of the app, after which users can choose an annual $11.99 subscription or a $59.99 one-time purchase. The Halide developers have also published their annual deep dive into the new camera enhancements in Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, which can be read on the Halide website.