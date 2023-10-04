Halide 2.13 Features In-App Action Button Triggers on iPhone 15 Pro

Award-winning iPhone camera app Halide was today updated for iPhone 15 Pro models, and features a set of in-app triggers that work with the devices' new Action button.
With the Halide 2.13 app open on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Action button can be pressed to trigger manual focus, auto/manual exposure, RAW capture, 12/48-megapixel capture, cycle through lenses, take a picture, and more.
To achieve the feat, Halide developers built a custom Shortcut that when selected in iOS Settings ➝ Action Button, automatically triggers a pre-set option in the app's dedicated new Action button menu when the app is active.
During setup, Halide's Action button menu explains to users how to set up custom triggers. Alternatively, users can set the Action button to enable a single-click "Open Halide" shortcut or open a Shortcut Menu with a list of options.
In addition, Halide includes new optimizations for capturing with 5× telephoto on iPhone 15 Pro Max, taking advantage of zero shutter lag for iPhone 15 Pro, and other enhancements.
Halide 2.13 is a free update for existing users. There's a free one-week trial of the app, after which users can choose an annual $11.99 subscription or a $59.99 one-time purchase. The Halide developers have also published their annual deep dive into the new camera enhancements in Apple's latest iPhone 15 series, which can be read on the Halide website.
If you have an iPhone 15 and drive a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the device with the vehicle's wireless charging pad for now. Over the past week, some BMW owners have complained that their iPhone 15's NFC chip no longer works after charging the device with their vehicle's wireless charging pad, according to comments shared on the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter. ...
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any additional...
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Apple plans to release an iOS 17 update to address a bug that may contribute to the reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue, according to a statement the company shared today with MacRumors and Forbes reporter David Phelan. Apple also says some recent updates to third-party apps have overloaded the system and contributed to the overheating issue. The report notes that...
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Significant changes are expected to arrive with Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE, in terms of both design and hardware, MacRumors has learned. The iPhone SE 4, known internally under the codename Ghost, is expected to receive a new design derived almost entirely from the base model iPhone 14. According to our sources, the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis...