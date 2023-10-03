Netflix to Raise Ad-Free Subscription Prices Soon

Netflix plans to increase the price of its ad-free subscription plans a few months after the end of the Hollywood actors strike, reports The Wall Street Journal.



Prices will go up in the United States and Canada first, and it is not yet clear how much more Netflix will charge. Netflix last raised prices at the beginning of 2022, charging $9.99 per month for the Basic plan, $15.49 per month for the Standard plan, and $19.99 per month for the Premium plan.

Netflix has since eliminated the Basic plan and added a Standard with ads plan that is priced at $6.99 per month. The company has also ended all multi-household sharing, so Netflix users must reside in the same location to share a Netflix plan, otherwise there is an additional cost for another member slot.

Multiple streaming services have been raising their prices this year. Ad-free Disney+ streaming will soon be $13.99 per month, and ad-free Hulu is going to be $17.99 per month following price hikes set to go live this month. There is no specific word yet on when Netflix will raise prices.